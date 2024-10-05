The Judge From Hell Episode 6: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

The Judge From Hell, episode 6, will air on SBS TV on Saturday (October 5) at 10:00 pm KST. The chapter will feature a showdown between Han Da On and Kang Bit Na. According to the production team, the onscreen couple will focus on the extraordinary sinner Yang Seung Bin. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Disney+.

The Judge from Hell follows a judge possessed by a demon in hell and her relationship with a detective named Han Da On. Screenwriter Jo Yi Soo penned the script for this mini-series. Park Jin Pyo directed the fantasy action legal drama. It stars Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young.

Here are the International Air Timings of The Judge From Hell Episode 6:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The preview video for The Judge From Hell episode 6 shows Han Da On challenging Kang Bit Na regarding the new case. The female lead seems determined to send the sinner to hell. The video shows Bit Na walking away with a smirk on his face. Watch the mini-series on Saturday to know what lies ahead for the onscreen couple.

"Kang Bit Na and Han Da On's relationship will take a new and different direction. Through their flexible yet deep acting and expressiveness, Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young captured the spicy and sweet dynamic between their two characters. We ask that viewers please look forward to it," the production team shared.