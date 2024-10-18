The Judge From Hell Episode 9: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

The Judge From Hell episode 9 will air on SBS TV on Friday (October 18) at 10:00 pm KST. The chapter will feature Han Da On's dark transformation. According to the production team, actor Kim Jae Young poured all his energy into the dramatic transformation of Han Da On. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Disney+.

The Judge from Hell follows a judge possessed by a demon in hell and her relationship with a detective named Han Da On. Screenwriter Jo Yi Soo penned the script for this mini-series. Park Jin Pyo directed the fantasy action legal drama. It stars Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young.

Here are the International Air Timings of The Judge From Hell Episode 9:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The released stills for The Judge From Hell episode 9 show Han Da On attending the funeral ceremony of Kim So Young. Although the male lead tries to hold it together, he bursts into tears. An image shows him collapsing on the ground in despair and rage. The producers asked the viewers to watch Da On's transformation in the upcoming chapter.

"In Episode 9, Han Da On will make a dark transformation. His change will also have a major impact on Kang Bit Na's future punishment of evildoers and her pursuit of the serial killer. Actor Kim Jae Young endlessly debated how to portray Han Da On's transformation, and he poured all of his energy into filming. We ask for viewers' excitement, interest, and anticipation," the production team shared.