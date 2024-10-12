The Judge From Hell Episode 8: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

The Judge From Hell episode 8 will air on SBS TV on Saturday (October 12) at 10:00 pm KST. The chapter will show Kang Bit Na adding a new layer of fun to the story. According to the production team, the viewers can look forward to a new bond between Kang Bit Na and Detective Han Da On. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Disney+.

The Judge from Hell follows a judge possessed by a demon in hell and her relationship with a detective named Han Da On. Screenwriter Jo Yi Soo penned the script for this mini-series. Park Jin Pyo directed the fantasy action legal drama. It stars Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young.

Here are the International Air Timings of The Judge From Hell Episode 8:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The preview for The Judge From Hell episode 8 shows Han Da On thanking Kang Bit Na for believing him. The judge decides to team up with the detective and helps him with the case. The promo video also shows Bit Na making some tough decisions. She decides to punish the criminal herself.

"Kang Bit Na is a demon who must punish wrongdoers because of her mistakes. She is cold and unemotional, and she might seem inhumane because she doesn't consider the victims' situations. Bit Na also has a playful side and a refreshing, confident attitude that might be seen as cute at times. There are some comedic moments in her lines and situations as well. I hope viewers connect with Bit Na's charm," Park Shin Hye teased.