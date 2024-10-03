Family by Choice Spoilers: Bae Hyeon Seong Spills About his Character in Upcoming JTBC drama

Family by Choice cast member Bae Hyeon Seong has spilled some details about his character in the upcoming JTBC drama. The actor will portray Kang Hae Jun, an innocent man who values his family more than anything else. Hyeon Seong described Hae Jun as a person who seems bright on the surface.

However, the character carries pain inside. He intentionally shows off his brighter side to hide his pain from others. According to the actor, the viewers might feel empathy towards Hae Jun when they see him smiling brightly and passing refreshing energy to the people around him.

"When I first received the script and saw the word family, I thought it would be a warm story. The character seems very bright on the surface, but I wanted to show the pain he carries inside. I intentionally tried to show a brighter side. I thought the brighter Kang Hae Jun appears, the more sympathy viewers might feel for him," Hyeon Seong shared.

Family by Choice Supporting Casts

Family by Choice is only a week away from its premiere, and the production team has shared new details about the upcoming JTBC drama. The producers released new stills introducing the supporting cast, including Min Ji Ah, Sung Byung Sook, Yoon Sang Hyun, Ha Seo Yoon, and Yoon Woo.

Min Ji Ah will portray Kang Yi Hyun, Hae Jun's aunt. Baek Eun Hye will play Kang Seo Hyun, Yi Hyun's sister. Choi Won Young will appear as Yoon Jeong Jae, the owner of a kalguksu (Korean traditional noodle dish) restaurant. Jeong Jae helps Yi Hyun look after Hae Jun when her sister leaves the little boy under her care.

Sung Byung Sook features a neighborhood woman who knows everything about her community and cares deeply about the villagers. The producers of Family by Choice asked the viewers to closely watch the character who will bring to everyone around her through her presence.

The High School Troop

Yoon Sang Hyun, Ha Seo Yoon, and Yoon Woo will bring fun to the story as high school friends from Haedong High School. Sang Hyun will portray Lee Jun Ho, a high school friend of Ju Won who had a one-sided crush on her. Seo Yoon will play Do Hee Joo, a student known for her looks and academic excellence. Yoon Woo will appear as Yoon Seok Hoon, Hae Jun's best friend.

Family by Choice will premiere on JTBC on Wednesday (October 9) at 8:50 PM KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.