The Judge From Hell Episode 13: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

The Judge From Hell episode 13 will air on SBS TV on Friday (November 1) at 10:00 pm KST. Han Da On and Kang Bit Na will face unexpected challenges in this chapter. According to the production team, big revelations are waiting for the viewers in this chapter. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Disney+.

The Judge from Hell follows a judge possessed by a demon in hell and her relationship with a detective named Han Da On. Screenwriter Jo Yi Soo penned the script for this mini-series. Park Jin Pyo directed the fantasy action legal drama. It stars Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young.

Here are the International Air Timings of The Judge From Hell Episode 13:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The Judge From Hell episode 13 promotional stills show Bit Na lying unconscious in a pool of blood after getting injured. When Da On finds her, he sits beside her and cries in desperation. Watch the mini-series on Friday to see how the onscreen couple deals with the new challenges.

"Episode 13, which airs on Friday (November 1), will reveal what choice Kang Bit Na makes and what price she pays for her choice. All of these revelations will unfold quickly, shaking up viewers' screens. We hope that viewers will stay tuned until the end without missing a moment," the production team shared.