The Judge From Hell Episode 12: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

The Judge From Hell episode 12 will air on SBS TV on Saturday (October 26) at 10:00 pm KST. The chapter will feature a team-up between Han Da On and Kang Bit Na. According to the production team, they will continue fighting evil in this chapter. People in Korea can watch the miniseries on TV or stream it on various online platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the miniseries with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Disney+.

The Judge from Hell follows a judge possessed by a demon in hell and her relationship with a detective named Han Da On. Screenwriter Jo Yi Soo penned the script for this miniseries. Park Jin Pyo directed the fantasy action legal drama. It stars Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young.

Here are the International Air Timings of The Judge From Hell Episode 12:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The Judge From Hell episode 12 preview shows Da On and Bit Na working together against all evil forces. When the female lead gets a warning about the fate of Da On, she confidently says that she will protect him at all costs. Watch the miniseries on Saturday to see a team-up between the onscreen couple.

"What sets The Judge from Hell apart from other dramas is its wicked yet lovable anti-hero character. Park Shin Hye's role as the lead is crucial to this. Park Shin Hye brought Kang Bit Na to life with exceptional effort and passion. We hope viewers will look forward to and support the show," the production team shared.