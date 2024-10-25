The Judge From Hell Episode 11: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

The Judge From Hell episode 11 will air on SBS TV on Friday (October 25) at 10:00 pm KST. The chapter will reveal the fate of Han Da On. Meanwhile, Kang Bit Na will deal with several challenges in this chapter. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Disney+.

The Judge from Hell follows a judge possessed by a demon in hell. It features her relationship with a detective named Han Da On. Screenwriter Jo Yi Soo penned the script for this mini-series. Park Jin Pyo directed the fantasy action legal drama. It stars Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young.

Here are the International Air Timings of The Judge From Hell Episode 11:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills for The Judge From Hell episode 11 show Da On and Bit Na standing face-to-face while trying to protect each other. Another set of photos shows Bael (Shin Sung Rok), a powerful demon and second-in-command of hell. Bael watches Bit Na as the female lead stands before the roaring flame, and her violet eyes return to normal.

"In Episode 11, airing tonight (October 25), Han Da On's fate will finally be revealed. But the challenges for Kang Bit Na don't end there, as more crises continue to come her way. Please stay tuned to see whether Kang Bit Na and Han Da On can overcome these trials," the production team shared.