'Possessed' Travis Scott Performed Mass Satanic Ritual, Human Sacrifice at Concert? New Theory on Social Media

A bizarre conspiracy theory claiming that Rapper Travis Scott's concert, which led to the death of eight people, was a mass satanic ritual has gone viral on social media. Following the deaths both Scott and Drake have been sued for having "incited mayhem" during concert held in Texas.

Eight people were confirmed dead, and hundreds were injured following a huge crowd surge on the opening night of Scott's concert at Astroworld Festival in Houston.

Social Media Discusses 'Satanic Ritual' Theory

Though the cause behind the fatal accident at the concert is still not clear, a new conspiracy theory has emerged on social media suggesting that it was mass satanic ritual.

There were many social media users who were seen discussing the same. "Something made me think the concert theme for Travis Scott feels eerily like a ritual setup and those people were his sacrifice dude has bad vibes," tweeted a user.

"I heard about the music frequencies and the graphene oxide in the jab. Do you think what happened at Travis Scott's concert was a Satanic ritual? Seem like it could be. It was creepy how he was singing and staring in the same direction as someone going into cardiac arrest," read another tweet.

"People are asking why Travis Scott continued the concert despite seeing audience members in clear distress. The imagery is very disturbing. Reminiscent of a satanic ritual. Could this possibly be a modern day human sacrifice or are people out of line for suggesting?" wrote another.

Rappers Sued by Festival Goer for Over a Million Dollars

The lawsuit has been filed by Kristian Paredes, who was one of the attendees at the concert, against rappers Scott and Drake, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. and Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation of account of negligence.

The 23-year-old Austin residence is claiming over a million dollars after claiming that the rappers incited the crowd leading to the death of eight and severely injuring him and several others.

The Daily Mail reported that the complaint states that special guest Drake 'came on stage alongside Travis Scott and helped incite the crowd.' Paredes also claimed in the complaint that Drake continued to perform alongside Scott, even 'as the crowd became out of control' and 'while the crowd mayhem continued.' The complainant also claimed that some of his injuries, sustained during the mayhem, are permanent.

Detailing the events that unfolded at the concert, the complainant said that he was at the front of the general admission section when he felt an 'immediate push'. The crowd became chaotic and a stampede began leaving eight dead and dozens including Kristian Paredes severely injured,' the filing states.

'Many begged security guards hired by Live Nation Entertainment for help, but were ignored,' it says according to the outlet.