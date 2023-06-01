Juan Carlos Formell: Shocking Video Captures Moment Cuban Singer Dies after Suffering Heart Attack on Stage While Performing in NYC [WATCH]

Juan Carlos Formell, the Grammy-nominated Cuban singer and songwriter has died aged 59 after suffering a heart attack on stage while performing at the New York City on May 26. Formell was performing at the Lehman Center for the Performing Arts with his band Los Van Van when he suddenly suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed onstage.

A chilling video has appeared that captures the tragic final moments when Formell stops performing and collapses on the stage, while other his bandmates rush to his help. Formell, the son of musical great Juan Formell, received a Grammy nomination in 2000 for his debut album, "Songs from a Little Blue House."

Tragic Death of Star

Formell was performing with his band Los Van Van last Friday when he abruptly collapsed next to a curtain behind the stage after suffering a heart attack. A disturbing video shows the final moments of the singer. Formell can be seen in the video performing when he suddenly stops while his bandmates continue to perform.

He is seen slowly moving toward the back of the stage when he suddenly collapses. One of the band members who was standing nearby rushes to him as the others stop performing and start moving toward him.

The band took a 30-minute break before notifying the crowd that Formell was having health problems. Formell never returned to the stage and the band announced his death after some time.

The band then posted a tribute on Facebook. "Dear Fans, it is with great sadness that we inform you that our brother and bass player has passed away.

"Everyone who ever met him knows how special he was as a human being, as a professional and as a musician. We are all devastated with this news.

"We have the joy that his last moments were on stage giving everything for our music, for our family, for Los Van Van and for their fans."

They continued: "We wish you eternal light together with our father and all the great Vanvaneros who watch over us from Heaven.

"We will miss you so much Juanca."

The band confirmed that they will continue with their tour in the United States.

A Life Worth Remembering

Juan Carlos Formell comes from a long line of musicians in Cuba. His great-grandfather, grandfather, and father were all well-known musicians who performed with some of the greats of their ages.

His brother Samuel plays the drums for Los Van Van, while his sister Vanessa sings. His mother, Natalia Alfonso, was a cabaret performer.

He fled from Cuba and settled in New York and took over as the bassist in his Afro-Cuban band, Los Van Van, following his father Juan Formell's death in 2014.

Formell defected in 1993 while on tour in Mexico with the dance group Conjunto Rumbavana.

He crossed the Rio Grande close to Laredo, Texas. He ultimately chose to settle in New York City.

Formell made his career in jazz clubs and stayed true to his musical heritage by rooting it on traditional and romantic Cuban music.