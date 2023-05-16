12-Year-Old Shoots Sonic Employee Dead with Assault Rifle, Charged with Murder

A 12-year-old and a 20-year-old are both facing a murder charge after a restaurant employee was gunned down during an altercation with a customer Saturday night in Keene, Texas.

Police say Matthew Davis, a 32-year-old employee at a Sonic drive-in, was allegedly shot multiple times and killed by the teenager on Saturday, May 12 around 9:40 p.m., according to the Dallas Morning News.

Davis Shot After Confronting 20-Year-Old for Urinating in the Parking Lot

Keene Police Chief James Kidd said Davis confronted a customer, identified as 20-year-old Angel Gomez, for urinating in the parking lot. The confrontation turned physical and a 12-year-old who was in Gomez's car pulled out an assault rifle and fired six rounds at Davis, Kidd said.

Davis was struck multiple times and was taken by an air ambulance to a nearby hospital but he did not survive. Gomez and the juvenile initially fled but were arrested later that night when Gomez returned to the restaurant. The 12-year-old was arrested in Rio Vista, police said and several guns were confiscated. Because he is a juvenile, the 12-year-old's name is not being released. Both he and Gomez have been charged with murder.

Sonic Releases Statement

A spokesperson for Sonic released the following statement:

"We are saddened to learn about the tragedy involving a franchised team member in Keene, TX. The franchisee is cooperating fully with local authorities as they conduct their investigation."

Friends and coworkers of Davis' mother set up a GoFundMe to help her pay for funeral expenses. The page says that Matthew Davis leaves behind a 10-year-old son.

"With sad hearts, we come to you today to ask for your help. One of our beloved flight attendants, Leigh Anne, has suffered a devastating loss. Her eldest son, Matthew, was tragically shot multiple times while at work," the description read. "Leigh Anne received this sorrowful and heartbreaking news while she was on an overnight. We can only try to comprehend it."