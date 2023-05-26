Tina Turner Cause of Death: Iconic Singer Died of Natural Causes after Battling Intestinal Cancer, High Blood Pressure, and Undergoing Kidney Transplant

Tina Turner died from natural causes peacefully in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, it has been confirmed. The legendary singer died at the age of 83 following a long unspecified illness. Turner had previously battled colon cancer and endured more than 40 years of excessive blood pressure.

Her representative confirmed to DailyMail.com on Thursday that The Queen of Rock 'n' Roll died of natural causes. They announced the sad news of her death on Wednesday, stating: "With her, the world loses a music legend and role model." Tributes have been pouring in from across the globe ever since news of her death broke, sending her fans in mourning.

Difficult Physical Battle

Turner had reportedly been battling a "long illness," though the details and nature of the condition were not disclosed. Although Turner had previously spoken of having intestine cancer and also had a history of high blood pressure and kidney ailments, none of these conditions were listed as contributing causes to her demise.

On March 9, in observance of International World Kidney Day and just months before her death, the "What's Love Got to Do With It" singer said that she put herself "in great danger."

"My kidneys are victims of my not realizing that my high blood pressure should have been treated with conventional medicine," she wrote in the caption.

"I have put myself in great danger by refusing to face the reality that I need daily, lifelong therapy with medication. For far too long I believed that my body was an untouchable and indestructible bastion.

She also suffered a stroke in 2013, three years before being diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016. She underwent a kidney transplant in April 2017.

After her death, Turner's memoir resurfaced, wherein she admitted that in 2016 she had briefly considered assisted suicide before her husband Erwin Bach gave her his kidney.

In her memoir, she disclosed that she joined an assisted suicide organization because she was mentally preparing for death.

In 2017, her husband Bach stepped in to help her out by giving her his kidney.

Turner received her initial diagnosis of high blood pressure in 1978, and she began her struggle with colon cancer in 2016. Her kidneys began to fail at the same time, which necessitated a transplant in 2017.

Finally at Peace

On April 9, 2023, in what are believed to be her last public statements, she told The Guardian that she hoped people would remember her and that she did not fear death.

"How would you like to be remembered?" the Guardian asked.

"As the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll. As a woman who showed other women that it is OK to strive for success on their own terms."

When asked what about growing older scared her, she said, " Nothing. This is life's full adventure and I embrace and accept every day with what it brings."

Turner married Bach in 2013, after dating for almost 30 years.

Turner, who was born Anna-Mae Bullock in 1939 in Brownsville, Tennessee, to parents Zelma and Floyd Bullock, survived a difficult childhood and an abusive marriage to become a legendary performer and a musical sensation.

She rose to stardom in her early 20s with the stage performance she had with her ex-husband, the Ike and Tina Turner Revue.

She was subjected to severe physical and mental abuse throughout the marriage despite their seeming success and blissful marital bliss. She divorced in 1978.

Turner shocked fans and the media by coming out about the abuse. She had four sons to raise and was determined to succeed on her own.

"I wanted to stop people from thinking that Ike & Tina was so positive, that we were such a great team," Turner explained in an eponymous documentary.

She was a musical force in her own right by the beginning of the 1980s, competing head-to-head with the most renowned rock stars on the planet.

Her career took off after electrifying concerts with Mick Jagger and David Bowie, and she was soon honored with awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Turner received 25 nominations for the Grammys during her career and won on eight occasions, including three lifetime Grammys. In 2009, she had her last stadium performance in Sheffield, England.

Turner is survived by two of her four sons - two preceded her in death - and her 67-year-old husband, Erwin Bach.