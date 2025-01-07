Joy Taylor: Fox Sports Host Slept with Ex-NFL Star Emmanuel Acho and Network Exec Charlie Dixon to Advance Her Career, Bombshell Lawsuit Claims

FS1 host Joy Taylor is accused of using sexual relationships with former NFL player co-host Emmanuel Acho and network executive Charlie Dixon to further her career, according to a bombshell lawsuit involving several prominent figures in sports media.

The 37-year-old broadcaster, known for her glamorous image, is also accused of conspiring to secure her position at the network by fabricating a sexual misconduct accusation against Charlie Dixon, a Fox Sports executive vice president in charge of talent. The 42-page lawsuit, first reported by Front Office Sports on Sunday afternoon, lists 14 charges against the defendants. Taylor joined Fox Sports in 2016 and has gone up the ranks in no time.

Sex for Career Gains

"... once Mr. Dixon was no longer useful to [Taylor], she would follow through on her plan to tell the company that he forced himself on her," reads a section of the lawsuit filed on Friday in Los Angeles on behalf of hairstylist Noushin Faraji.

Faraji's lawsuit names Taylor, Dixon, former FS1 host Skip Bayless, and the Fox Corporation, with much of the focus on allegations of sexual battery, negligent supervision, retaliation, and other hostile workplace issues spanning from 2012 to August 2024.

Bayless is accused of offering Faraji $1.5 million in exchange for sex, while Dixon is alleged to have groped the stylist's buttocks.

Taylor is accused of dismissing Faraji's complaints about sexual harassment by Bayless and Dixon, telling her to "get over it."

Faraji also claims Taylor openly admitted to using sex to further her career, first with Dixon and then with Acho, the retired NFL linebacker and Taylor's co-host on FS1's Speak.

Faraji began to suspect that Dixon and Taylor were having an affair in 2016, even though both were married at the time.

"In approximately May 2016, Ms. Taylor asked Ms. Faraji to meet for a drink in Santa Monica," read the lawsuit, obtained by the Daily Mail.

"When Ms. Faraji arrived, she found Ms. Taylor with an older man, Fox Sport's Executive Vice President of Content, Mr. Dixon. As Executive Vice President, Mr. Dixon is responsible for overseeing all content and production on FS1. Ms. Faraji, however, did not know Mr. Dixon.

"From their body language, Ms. Faraji suspected that the pair were sleeping with each other, and although this concerned Ms. Faraji as she knew Ms. Taylor was recently married, Ms. Faraji kept her opinions to herself."

Sleeping Her way Up

At the time, Taylor was only a temporary host but later secured a full-time position at the network. According to Faraji, this decision was influenced by Dixon, despite Bayless' objections.

Taylor would eventually divorce her husband, Richard Giannotti, who is not mentioned in the lawsuit. Faraji claims this was because Taylor's now-ex found evidence of her infidelity.

"Around August 2016, Ms. Faraji attended a dinner with Ms. Taylor and her husband and Mr. Dixon and his wife," the filing reads.

"During the dinner, Ms. Taylor's husband became suspicious that Ms. Taylor and Mr. Dixon were having a sexual relationship. Soon after the dinner, Ms. Taylor's husband found evidence of the inappropriate relationship and divorced Ms. Taylor."

Taylor is once again accused of using "her sexuality to get on a show" in 2020 when she pursued a position on Acho's program. "Ms. Faraji did not know Mr. Acho but could tell that the two were romantically involved," the filing reads.

Faraji claims that Taylor nearly admitted to having a sexual relationship with Acho and brushed off any concerns of jealousy from Dixon.

"A few months after meeting Mr. Acho at the lunch, Ms. Faraji noticed him in the hallway while at work," the filing continues. "Ms. Faraji later asked Ms. Taylor if Mr. Acho also worked at Fox.

"Ms. Taylor confirmed and explained that she wanted Mr. Acho to eventually recommend her on the show 'Speak for Yourself.'"

Interestingly, Acho has since removed a social media post in which he praised Taylor for her professionalism.

Fox issued a brief statement, but Taylor, Bayless, and Acho have not commented on the matter. "We take these allegations seriously and will allow the legal process to run its course," read the network statement. "We have no further comment at this time."

Taylor was engaged to former NBA player-turned-coach Earl Watson, but the couple has since parted ways.