Alyssa Ann Zinger: Florida Woman Who Posed as 14-Year-Old to Molest Student Slapped with Additional Charges for Sexual Encounters with Minors

A 23-year-old Florida woman who met and molested a teenage boy by pretending to be a 14-year-old girl online has been charged with further offenses, according to authorities. Alyssa Ann Zinger, of Tampa, was arrested for the second time on Thursday and charged with more sex offenses with kids after four more victims came forward, according to WFLA.

According to an arrest record, Zinger was first taken into custody in November after it was alleged that she had at least 30 sex acts with a middle school student between the ages of 12 and 15 and sent explicit videos to several other students. However, Zinger's sexual encounters have no end.

Obsessed With Sex

The accused sexual predator allegedly created a false online persona as a 14-year-old homeschooled student and mostly used Snapchat to interact with the minors, who attended Wilson Middle School in Tampa's Hyde Park neighborhood.

Following her first arrest, she faced charges of two counts of lewd or lascivious battery and five counts of lewd or lascivious molestation.

On Thursday, authorities added two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation (victim aged 12-15), two counts of lewd or lascivious battery, possession of child pornography, in-state transmission of child pornography by electronic device, and sexual cyber harassment to the charges.

According to court documents, one victim told police that Zinger sent him explicit images and videos after they had sex on multiple occasions.

Another student alleged that Zinger shared a Snapchat video showing multiple youngsters having sex. She also told one of her victims that she had sex with other teenagers.

Also Caught Shoplifting

In July, Zinger and one of the victims were caught shoplifting at a Nordstrom. She tried to keep up the front and told police she was born in 2009, but he was unable to confirm this, as per a search warrant.

The officer managed to find information on an Alyssa Zinger born in 2001. However, when confronted with this information, Zinger resorted to a desperate lie, claiming that she had a half-sister with the same name, as outlined in the document.

According to the warrant, police had been investigating Zinger for about a year prior to the incident.

Police found out that Zinger was lying after reviewing her school and employment records and contacting her employer at Tampa Publix, which confirmed that she was an adult. A victim came forward about Zinger's alleged crimes just three months later.