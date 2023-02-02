Josh Sills: Eagles Offensive Linesman Indicted in Kidnapping and Rape of Woman Just Days Ahead of Super Bowl

Philadelphia Eagles' offensive linesman Josh Sills has been indicted on charges of rape and kidnapping charges in his native Ohio this week, just 10 days out from the Super Bowl. Sills, who stands six feet six inches tall and weighs 325 pounds, is accused of "engaging in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will."

According to Ohio's prosecutors, Sills "forcibly restrained and raped a woman" in December of 2019. This prompted the Guernsey County Sheriff's Office to open an investigation into the event. Following the investigation, a grand jury indicted Sills on one felony count of rape and one felony count of kidnapping.

Horrific Crime

Although Sills went undrafted in 2022, the Philadelphia Eagles signed him up in April and he eventually made the team's final roster, playing against the Cardinals in week five. "In December 2019, the indictment says, Sills engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will," the Ohio Attorney General said in a news release.

"The crime was immediately reported, and the Guernsey County Sheriff's Office conducted a detailed investigation."

Count one the jury found that Sills "did engage in sexual conduct' with the victim only referred to as M.M. they said that he 'purposely compelled her to submit to force or threat of force."

Count two the jury found the offensive lineman "did, by force, threat, or deception, remove M.M from the place where she was found or restrain the liberty of her for the purpose of facilitating the commission of a felony."

Sills is due in court on February 16, four days after the Eagles and Chiefs square off at State Farm Stadium in Arizona for Super Bowl LVII. On Wednesday afternoon, the NFL put Sills on the Commissioner Exempt List as it investigates the event in accordance with its personal conduct policy.

While on the list, he may not take part in workouts or travel with the club.

"The organization is aware of the legal matter involving Josh Sills," the Eagles said in a statement. "We have been in communication with the league office and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time."

Career Hangs in Balance

It is still unclear why the charges weren't filed until February 2023. Sills' attorney, Michael Connick, told the AP that the accusations made against his client are false.

The rookie guard took part in one regular-season game for Philadelphia on October 9 against the Cardinals and played four special teams snaps. That game was a 20-17 Eagles victory.

Sills attended Meadowbrook High School in Ohio before playing college football for West Virginia from 2016 to 2019 and Oklahoma State from 2020 to 2021.

His parents, John and Kim, made headlines in 2021 when it emerged that they had driven their 2013 Nissan Altima more than 232,000 miles to attend all but one of their son's games.