Conspiracy theorists have been speculating that Damar Hamlin's body double was used during the Buffalo Bill's playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday. Hamlin had collapsed three weeks ago and went into cardiac arrest on the field during Monday Night Football.

In a video posted by the Bills, Hamlin can be seen entering the stadium on a team golf cart before the game began. The Buffalo Bill's safety appeared in a box, giving his signature heart-hand motion to the team's fans. His attendance at the recent game was announced to the crowd at the Highmark Stadium before the end of the first half. This prompted fans to erupt into a standing ovation.

Too Good to be True

With his appearance too good to be true, football fans took to social media to speculate that it may have been a body double.

This rumour was driven by the fact that Hamlin wasn't interviewed while he was at the game. So-called online sleuths are trying to determine whether Hamlin was really at the Sunday game. They believe a stand-in was used as Hamlin's face wasn't clear.

But Mitch Morse, Buffalo Bill's center, put the speculations to rest saying that just Hamlin's presence speaks volumes. "He's not a big rah-rah guy and I'm sure that at some point he's a little bit exhausted of people asking how he's doing or put in a position that he didn't ask to be put in," he explained. "His presence alone, his smile, his positive energy, which he's always had, always interjects energy and good vibes with the group."

Long Way to Go

Hamlin is very far from full recovery and has a long way to go. Jordon Rooney, Hamlin's marketing rep, told reporters that the star player still requires oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly to ensure there are no setbacks or after effects. "Though he is able to visit the team's facility, Damar is not in position to travel often, and requires additional rest to help his body heal."