Asian-American model Jojo Babie often slays in her hot outfits on social media. The sexy model, who is known for her social media presence, has left fans stunned with her latest Instagram photo. In the new photo, she flaunts her perky derriere to wow her fans. She is seen wearing a hot monokini and hanging her sweatshirt to flaunt her butts. The photo has garnered the attention of over a 79K people on the social media platform.

Several fans have liked the photo and bombarded the diva's comments section on Instagram with messages admiring her beauty and hotness. While one of Jojo's fans lauded her for getting better and better, others teased her asking her for marriage. She has a huge fan base on Instagram with more than 9.5 million people following her.

She has made a mark with her hot and sexy photos on Instagram. She seems to have become unstoppable when it comes to attracting her fans. Apart from posting pictures on Instagram, Jojo also entertains her fans on her Onlyfans page online. Recently, Jojo left little to the imagination in a skimpy thong bikini. She wore the red transparent outfit exposing massive skin and enormous cleavage on social media.

Fans went gaga over the post and it received over 100K views and likes on Instagram. In another similar post, Jojo was seen wearing a hot bottle green monokini revealing massive assets that took the internet by storm.

Her beauty left everyone spellbound and fans couldn't keep calm. Jojo is one of the most popular Instagram models today. She is also a brand ambassador for the energy drink, Bang Energy.