Joselyn Cano, the Instagram model who died earlier this month after a botched cosmetic surgery, has had her last sex tape leaked on a pornographic website days after her passing.

Cano, 29, died on Dec. 7 after suffering from complications during a butt-lift surgery in Colombia. Rumors surrounding the influencer's death started circulating on social media after fellow Instagram model Lira Mercer tweeted about Cano's death.

However, the veracity of the news came into question death after fans noticed some activity on her OnlyFans account days after her reported demise and no official statement from her family members. A funeral service streamed on YouTube later put the rumors to rest, as previously reported by IBT.

Who is Joselyn Cano?

Dubbed as the "Mexican Kim Kardashian" due to her Kardashian-esque physique, Cano rose to social media fame on Instagram by creating original content and has nearly 13 million followers on the social media platform.

She resided in Newport Beach, California, and studied Microbiology at San Diego State University, according to her LinkedIn profile. Followed by the likes of Snoop Dogg, Quest Love, DJ Khaled and Killer Mike, Cano was quite active on social media and posted many pictures on Instagram flaunting her svelte figure.



Cano's 'Last Sex Tape'

Shortly after news of Cano's passing broke, a Twitter user posted a tweet that read, "Sex Tape #JoselynCano OnlyFans" along with a link to a pornographic website. The tweet was shared by a user who went by the handle @bulmalopez44 and the video's title read "Last Sex Tape of Joselyn Cano OnlyFans Video."

The pornographic clip shows a woman who appears to be Cano getting intimate with another woman. Although it is not yet confirmed whether this was her "last sex tape," a quick Google search will also give you numerous links to explicit photos and video of the Instagram model on other porn sites as the model has an active OnlyFans account where she frequently posted a lot of exclusive content with her subscribers.