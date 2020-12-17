Joselyn Cano has been confirmed dead after conflicting reports about the 29-year-old Instagram started circulating on the web.

Reports regarding the influencer's death first started doing the rounds after fellow Instagram model Lira Mercer tweeted about Cano's passing, noting that she died in Colombia during a cosmetic surgery procedure.

Who is Joselyn Cano?

Cano, 29, rose to social media fame on Instagram and OnlyFans by creating original content and has nearly 13 million followers on Instagram. She resided in Newport Beach, California, and studied Microbiology at San Diego State University, according to her LinkedIn profile. Cano is also known as "the Mexican Kim Kardashian" owing to her Kardashian-esque physique.

Cano Died Due to Botched Butt-Lift Surgery

It was later revealed that the social media personality died on Dec. 7. Reports claimed that Cano died due to complications suffered during a butt-lift surgery. She last updated her page with a photo of herself in a bikini on Dec. 6.

Some users weighed in on the pressure of social media appearances in today's world. "Influencers need to normalize normal bodies a lot of young girls look up to them without knowing the risks of going through procedures," commented one user. "Joselyn was already beautiful. Poor thing got caught up with surgeries. Rip and may god give her family strength

However, the veracity of the news of her death was questioned by many after some of her OnlyFans subscribers reported activity on her account on Dec. 15, a week after her demise.

"There seem to be conflicting reports since late last night, hopefully, it's not true," a user wrote. "Her Onlyfans account was active earlier today. I haven't really seen much confirmation anywhere else."

Cano's Funeral Service

Cano's family is yet to release an official statement addressing the tragic news but held a virtual screening of her funeral services via YouTube due to the coronavirus pandemic. The funeral was held at the Grimes-Akes Family Funeral Homes in Corona, California and streamed on Wednesday, Dec. 17.

"Joselyn entered this life on Wednesday, March 14, 1990. She entered into Eternal Life on Monday, December 07, 2020," the description of the stream read. The service included an open casket with angels on either side and a photo of Cano with "Joselyn" written on the backdrop. Dozens of people attended the service and paid their respects to Cano.

"On Behalf of the Family, We Thank You for Joining us. Please Keep the Family in your Prayers. God Bless You and Your Family," a message from the family appeared towards the end of the stream.