American model Joselyn Cano seems to be setting fire on the internet these days. The hot model has shared another Instagram post in which she is seen flaunting major assets to wow her 11 million fans. In the hot and sexy photo, Joselyn chose to wear a mustard-coloured revealing gown that has left fans stunned on her Instagram page. Joselyn's maxi dress in the photo has large blue and off-white floral designs. She wore classy accessories like a necklace and beautiful earrings which complimented her look.

Joselyn's picture on her official handle has grabbed as many as 123K eyeballs. Several fans liked the picture while one was way too mesmerised by her beauty that he wrote, "Exemtrely gorgeous in that dress wow very stunning it the reason this lady number one in the USA perfect every time hottest women on the planet l think every true." Well, those who know the American model would agree to what this fan of hers have said.

Diva shared an eye-popping video

The diva has also shared an eye-popping video that has taken the internet by storm. Joselyn is seen giving a sultry expression while she touches her assets to tease her fans on the social media platform. The video has garnered 280K views and several fans bombarded the comments section on her official Instagram with messages showing their love and lust for the diva. Joselyn is known for her Onlyfans page, which is a platform catering to hot and sexy videos to her fans on the internet.

Apart from modelling, Joselyn seems to love spending time with pets. In one of her Instagram updates earlier, the diva was seen sitting right next to a cute dog while she posed in front of the camera in a skimpy thong bikini.

Check out the hottest photos and videos of Joselyn Cano below: