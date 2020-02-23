Australian beauty Hilde Osland has stunned fans with her latest Instagram update. The Norwegian-born model has shared a sultry photo on the social media platform that has left fans' hearts racing. The picture, in which Hilde is seen sporting a sexy crop top paired with booty short denim jeans, has made heads turn on the internet platform. Hilde's Instagram post has racked up more than 140K likes and views on the photo-sharing platform and fans aren't able to keep calm.

Known for her insane beauty, Hilde has won millions of hearts from all over the world. The sexy model, who has a whopping 2.8 million Instagram followers online, knows all the tricks to grab eyeballs through her social media posts. Hilde can make heads turn with her sexy looks and tiny bikini outfits leaving fans wanting more. Her social media photos and videos have already garnered millions of hits and still counting.

The hot model isn't shy of showing off her sexy assets and often goes topless to wow her fans. She is known to be one of the hottest models in the industry today. Hilde is not only a supermodel but also a multi-talented personality. She loves to sing and play the guitar. Earlier, she shared a video in which she sings like a pro.

Hilde's music video on Instagram has grabbed much attention from her fans and it garnered more than 400K views and over two thousand comments on her official Instagram handle. Several fans liked the video and expressed their love for Hilde while others shared kisses and fire emojis on her Instagram video song. Hilde loves to flaunt her curves and keep her fans engaged with her Instagram page.

Check out more hot and sexy photos and videos of Hilde Osland here: