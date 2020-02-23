American model cum businesswoman Ana Cheri has left fans speechless with her latest Instagram update. The diva, known for flaunting her hot and sexy figure on social media, has once again made headlines for her social media posts. The 33-year-old American has left fans drooling over a picture in which she is seen sporting sexy peach lingerie while she soaks up the golden sun. The hottie gives a sensuous expression wearing a brown hat and makes sure to grab millions of eyeballs on her official Instagram handle.

Cheri's 12.3 million followers have been very supportive of her whenever she shares a post through her Instagram account. All her hot photos and videos rack up millions of views and likes from her fans. She knows how to raise the temperatures with her looks. She isn't shy of flaunting her assets and is known to go clothesless often on social media platforms. Taking to her official Instagram, Cheri posted the picture and captioned it, "Time you enjoy wasting, is not wasted time".

Cheri wrote that earlier she used to feel guilty when she took time just to relax and do nothing. But as she got busy with her hectic schedule for her businesses, she has learned to appreciate wasting time and unplugging from life and responsibilities at least for a few hours. She further said that she has noticed the difference in her mental health.

Cheri advised her fans to make themselves a priority and do something just for themselves this weekend. Cheri is quite active in using social media and she loves to interact with her fans through engaging posts on a daily basis.

Check out the latest picture of Ana Cheri here that will surely make you drool: