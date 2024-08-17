Jordan Chiles Decides Not to return Her Bronze Medal as Romanian Gymnast Ana Barbosu Is Given New Bronze Medal by IOC

After weeks of controversy and countless twists, it seems there's finally some resolution in the Jordan Chiles bronze medal situation. According to USA Today Sports' Christine Brennan, Chiles will likely keep her medal, as she has decided not to return it to the International Olympics Committee.

Brennan reported that there are "no plans" for Chiles to return her bronze medal, even though it was found that the U.S. challenge to her score was made after the allowable replay window had passed more than a minute. Meanwhile, Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu was awarded a bronze medal during a ceremony on Friday after the International Olympic Committee's ruling elevated her from fourth place.

No Splitting Her Bronze Medal

Team USA's appeal on August 6 to have Chiles' medal reinstated faced major complications because the Court of Arbitration for Sport reportedly didn't receive the appeal from USA Gymnastics until three days later than intended.

"We are deeply disappointed by the notification and will continue to pursue every possible avenue and appeal process, including to the Swiss Federal Tribunal, to ensure the just scoring, placement, and medal award for Jordan," the organization posted on Monday.

On Tuesday, the organization reaffirmed its commitment, saying, "As we continue to celebrate the successes of Team USA Gymnasts on social media, know that we are still working full-time to pursue justice for Jordan."

Chiles herself addressed her ongoing situation publicly for the first time on Thursday.

"I am overwhelmed by the love I have received over the past few days," the 23-year-old wrote on social media. "I have no words. This decision feels unjust and comes as a significant blow, not just to me, but to everyone who has championed my journey."

Making Her Stance Clear

As the final decision for the third-place finish in the women's floor exercise final is still being determined, the Olympic website currently lists Barbosu with her score of 13.700 as holding the bronze medal.

Meanwhile, the official Team USA roster website has updated Chiles' profile to reflect that her bronze medal has been removed.

As the drama continues more than a week after the event concluded, Chiles might find some comfort in a promise from a well-known celebrity.

Rapper Flavor Flav, who was present at the Paris Games, appears to have honored his promise by giving Chiles a bronze clock necklace.

"USA gonna Fight the Powers that be,,, in the meantime between time,,, Imma always a man of my word," Flav posted on X, adding an accompanying video of the glimmering necklace.