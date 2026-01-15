Jonathan Ross: ICE Agent Who Shot and Killed Renee Nicole Good Suffered Internal Bleeding During Encounter as His Condition Remains Unclear

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer who shot and killed Renee Nicole Good suffered internal bleeding after the incident. Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent who fired three shots at Renee Nicole Good's face during an anti-ICE protest on January 7 in Minneapolis, later suffered internal bleeding in his torso, according to U.S. officials.

The severity of Ross' internal injury remains unclear, since such bleeding can range from a minor bruise to a more serious wound. The mother of three was seen in a now-video disregarding repeated orders from federal agents to step out of her maroon Honda Pilot, reversing the car and trying to drive off during the protests.

Injury More Grave

She was then shot in the face, after which her car crashed. Ross, 43, was later seen walking away from the scene. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation and released later that same day, according to officials.

The incident drew intense public attention and sparked a debate. Some argued that Good, 37, was intentionally trying to hit Ross with her vehicle, while others maintained she was simply trying to escape the chaotic situation.

In the aftermath of her death, senior government officials—including Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, President Trump, and Vice President JD Vance—claimed that Good had targeted Ross and described her actions as an act of "domestic terrorism," labeling her a "professional agitator."

However, on Monday, Good's grieving family pushed back strongly against that portrayal, saying it does not reflect who she truly was. They said she had no criminal history, despite claims circulating online, and asked that she be remembered for the person she was, not the accusations being spread after her death.

"I've been pretty quiet about this, because I wanted to wait until our family could piece together a statement... and it is finally published. You never think the passing of a loved one will be high profile... or a massively divisive, political topic," Good's sister-in-law Morgan Fletcher wrote on Facebook Monday.

"We are grieving. Heavily. And yes, we see everyone's posts and comments. Some in support but also, the nasty ones ripping apart our beautiful and beloved Renee. And we've seen the false claims and the wrong Renee Good's info being posted (criminal history? She didn't have one.)"

Right and Wrong

In the aftermath of the fatal incident, two separate online fundraisers were set up—one in support of Good's family and another for Ross. Both campaigns quickly drew widespread attention and strong reactions, but the response was markedly different. Donations for Ross climbed to just over $706,000, while the fundraiser created to support Good's family surpassed $1.5 million.

Ross told Daily Mail last week that about six months before Good's death, he was involved in another frightening encounter in which he was dragged by a suspect who was fleeing in a car. He recalled being left with lasting physical scars from that incident and said he genuinely believed he might not survive it.

Describing the experience, Ross said he feared for his life and was left in intense, excruciating pain, an ordeal that he says has stayed with him ever since.

He even showed a judge the scars from that earlier confrontation last month, describing how he had been dragged by a car for about 12 seconds — a stretch of roughly 100 yards at speeds he estimated near 40 mph — before he finally broke free. During that ordeal, his arm became caught in the vehicle's window and he ended up needing 33 stitches to close the wounds.

Friends of Good have said her turn toward activism grew out of her involvement with her six-year-old son's charter school and a local "ICE Watch group," a neighborhood coalition that tries to monitor and interrupt immigration enforcement actions.

In the days after her death, Good's family has been clear about one thing above all: they want people to remember that she was a real person with a family and a life — not just a headline.

In the days after the shooting, investigators at the federal level took the lead on the case, and officials began looking into whether Good had any ties to activist groups that had been protesting immigration policies.

As part of that effort, the FBI has taken over the inquiry and limited local authorities' involvement, conducting a detailed review of what happened, including the agent's actions and physical evidence like the gun involved.