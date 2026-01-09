Jonathan Ross: ICE Agent Who Shot and Killed Renee Nicole Good Is Iraq War Veteran Who Has a Wife with Filipino Parents

The ICE agent who shot and killed Renee Nicole Good, 37, has been identified as Jonathan Ross, as his distressed father spoke out in defense of his son's decision to use deadly force. It has now been revealed that Ross, 43, is an Enforcement and Removal Operations agent, an Iraq War veteran, and is married to a woman with Filipino parents, the Daily Mail reported.

Ross has lately found himself at the center of intense national fury over ICE operations after he shot and killed Good on Wednesday afternoon as she was driving her SUV along a street where federal agents were working. Good allegedly struck Ross with her car.

Big Secret Out

Ross' father, who spoke to the Daily Mail, defended his son, saying that he believes the decision to shoot Good was justified. "She hit him," said Ed Ross, 80. "He also had an officer whose arm was in the car. He will not be charged with anything.

"You would never find a nicer, kinder person,' the father added about his son. 'He's a committed, conservative Christian, a tremendous father, a tremendous husband. I couldn't be more proud of him."

The elderly father, speaking from his home in North Perkin, Illinois, told the Daily Mail that his son's wife is a U.S. citizen but would not share details about how long she has lived in the country. "I don't want to go any further than that," he said quietly.

Ross, who is known to family and friends as Jon, has lived on the outskirts of Minneapolis since 2015 and has worked as an immigration officer for more than a decade, serving in the role since at least 2013.

Neighbors told the Daily Mail that Ross was known in the area as a true MAGA supporter, yet his family life reflects a more complex picture. Social media posts show that he has foreign-born in-laws, and that his personal world extends well beyond U.S. borders.

Ross's wife, now 38, has parents who are doctors living in the Philippines. The couple married in August 2012, after sharing their first photo on the platform just two months earlier, according to her Instagram posts.

Everything Un-American

In July 2013, when they were living near El Paso, Texas, she posted a photo of herself posing beside a U.S. Border Patrol helicopter. Her account also features quieter, domestic moments, including photos of baking recipes taken from a Spanish-language cookbook.

A neighbor who lives on Ross's small 10-home cul-de-sac said that until recently, Ross regularly displayed pro-Trump flags along with a "Don't Tread on Me" Gadsden flag, a symbol closely associated with the MAGA movement. By Thursday afternoon, however, there was no sign of Ross, his wife, or the flags that once marked their home.

"I think he's in the military. He has a military license plate," one neighbor said. "He had a don't tread on me flag, and Trump/Vance stickers up during the election.

"The wife is polite, very nice, very outgoing, while he's very reserved. They have a couple of kids."

Ross appears to have grown up hardscrabble. When he was 13, his father — then working as an insurance agent — filed for bankruptcy in Tampa, Florida, a moment that marked financial strain for the family.

Faith has long played a central role in the Ross household. His father has served as a director for two church-affiliated organizations, and that sense of duty and belief has clearly shaped the family's identity. In 2017, he shared a photo on Facebook of his son in full military gear, gripping a rifle, captioned simply: "Jon Ross in Iraq."

After returning from military service, Ross settled near Minneapolis. In 2015, he bought a home for $460,000, financing it with a $360,000 Veterans Administration loan, according to property records — a milestone reflecting both stability and the benefits tied to his service.

Although Ross's identity has only now been publicly confirmed, his name had quietly surfaced before. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem previously revealed that the ICE officer who shot Good had also been injured last year after being dragged by a suspect's car during an arrest. Vice President JD Vance echoed that account in a statement on Thursday.

Those details align with a June arrest involving Roberto Carlos Muñoz, an illegal immigrant and convicted sex offender. Federal court records from that case identify the injured ICE officer as Jonathan Ross, linking past danger on the job to the man now thrust into the center of national scrutiny.