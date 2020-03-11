American-Asian model Jojo Babie shared a new racy picture with her Instagram fans, dressed in a hot-pink coloured crop top displaying her underboob area and a pair of tight-fitting shorts.

Putting her enviable assets on display, the hot Instagram model asked: "From 1-1000 how much do I make you happy?". The post has received more than 74,000 likes and 2,200 comments from her strong fan base.

Jojo Babie gives an eyeful to her admirers

In the latest picture, Jojo Babie wore a scintillating sleeveless crop top in hot pink colour. Going braless under the top, the model gave an ample display of her underboobs. The picture was clicked at an angle that barely managed to cover her nipples from coming under the preview of Instagram's strict nudity policy. The toned mid-riff of the model also set off hotness alarms in the vicinity.

Jojo Babie paired her racy top with a pair of high waist stretchable black coloured shorts. The fabric on the shorts stretched over the well-rounded booty of the model, as it left little to the imagination of the onlookers.

The toned legs thighs and curvy hips added to the oomph factor of Jojo Babie. The Asian beauty wore heavy makeup on her face with dark eye shadow, heavy liner, kohl and mascara on the eyes. She wore a light-coloured blush on her face coupled with a highlighter. She wore a rose-pink coloured lipstick which made her lips look fuller and luscious. The hair fell loosely on her right shoulder as Jojo gazed deeply into the camera while moving her right hand through the hair.

Jojo had posted a 'buttoned down' picture for her fans

Jojo Babie boasts of a strong 9.5 million followers on her Instagram page. Just a day ago the curvaceous beauty had posted a picture wearing a buttoned-down grey coloured top with slacks. Giving a massive view of her cleavage, Jojo had captioned the post: "I just want you to know ..you mean the world to me Have a good day!" The post has received almost 1 million likes and more than 2,200 comments.

Her recent post received a lot of comments from her fans with one insisting: "Your beauty cannot and should not be measured by numbers❣❣❣ But if you insist " "You make me happy everyday, no number can reach that lol ❤️❤️❤️," wrote another. "More than 1000," rated a fan, as other commented "1million."