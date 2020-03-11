Amidst a complete lockdown imposed in Italy, the country registered 168 deaths on a single day, highest ever since the coronavirus outbreak in its territory. The total number of deaths in Italy due to coronavirus surged to 631 so far.

The worst affected part in Italy was its northern region of Lombardy which has recorded 468 deaths, the highest number, due to coronavirus. Coming close second is the Emilia Romagna area which registered 85 deaths.

Highest death rate on the first day of lockdown

Italy's health ministry confirmed the recent deaths due to the virus outbreak. "There were a total of 10,149 confirmed cases of infection in the country; among them, 1,004 people recovered while 631 have died," it said in its statement.

On Monday evening, Italy's death toll stood at 463 with 9,100 infected patients. Terming it as the darkest hour for the country, Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has ordered for a national lock down until April 3.

According to Fox News the lockdown includes restrictions on travel, worship, and social gatherings. While some of shops were allowed to remain open, the customers are expected to stand 3 feet apart. Italy's deputy economy minister Laura Castelli announced that in view of the outbreak, the mortgage payments have been suspended across the country.

Furthermore, people have been advised against travelling. However, under necessary travels, they need to take permission from the police authorities to undertaken travel either by air, train, or on road.

Neighbours cut ties with Italy

With the number of positive coronavirus cases rising in Italy with each passing day, the neighbouring countries have decided to adopt stringent measures to check the spread of virus in their areas bordering Italy. On Tuesday, Austrian government imposed strict border restrictions on Italy.

Announcing that they have closed the borders with Italy, lovenia's outgoing prime minister Marjan Sarec tweeted: "I have given orders to the Foreign Ministry and the Domestic Affairs Ministry to close the border with Italy following Austria's move." There are 31 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Slovenia.

Furthermore, major airlines have also cancelled their flights to Itlay. While British Airways cancelled its flights to Italy indefinitely, other carriers Ryanair and Wizz Air said they have suspended their flights till April. Spain has also suspended the arrival of flights from Italy on its soil.