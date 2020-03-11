Nobody shamed the body shamers like 18-year-old pop sensation Billie Eilish did last night during the first leg of her "Where Do We Go?" world tour at American Airlines Arena in Miami. Stripping publicly for the first time, the five-time Grammy winner sent out a strong message against body-shaming women in every walk of life.

Ever since her arrival on the public platform with her chart bursting songs, Eilish, is mostly seen wearing oversize t-shirts or baggy clothes 'to avoid being sexualised'. The bold move by the teenage singer shocked her fans all over the world, as the clip of her act went viral.

Eilish questions body shamers' opinions in a pre-recorded video

In the series of events, Eilish started her world tour by stripping down to her bra while taking a strong stand against body shaming. In a small pre-recorded video, played on the huge screen in the arena, Eilish could be seen wearing a heavy sweatshirt with a black tank top underneath. She then strips down slowly to her bra as she takes a dip in a black liquid while speaking out against people judging women and her clothes.

"Do you really know me? You have opinions about my opinions, about my music, about my clothes, about my body. Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it. Some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me. But I feel you watching ... always. And nothing I do goes unseen," said Eilish in the powerful video.

'Your opinion of me not my responsibility' - Eilish

During an interview with Elle in 2019, Eilish had spoken about her viral picture clicked wearing a tank top. "My boobs were trending on Twitter! At number one! What is that?! Every outlet wrote about my boobs!" she had said.

"So while I feel your stares, your disapproval or your sighs of relief, if I lived by them, I'd never be able to move. Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Taller? Would you like me to be quiet? Do my shoulders provoke you? Does my chest? Am I my stomach? My hips? The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted?" she continued.

"If what I wear is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I am a slut. Though you've never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why?"

"You make assumptions about people based on their size. We decide who they are. We decide what they're worth. If I wear more if I wear less, who decides what that makes me? What does that mean? Is my value-based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?" concluded the singer in the strong thought-provoking video.

Fans hail Eilish for her bold move

As soon as the clip went viral, fans across the globe came out in support of the 18-year-singer. "Why is everyone talking about Billie Eilish "showing off" her body? She didn't show it off. She showed the truth about body shaming. She told the people to be comfortable in their own skin and not feel bad about it even tho people will make you feel bad. She is a fucking legend," wrote one user on Twitter.

"@billieeilish, beauty is a construct, completely based on perspective, and the requirements of being "the most beautiful "will never be fulfilled because it's unachievable; that be said, I think you radiate beauty in mind, body, and soul. You're an inspiration, never change ok," said another.

"BILLIE EILISH HER BODY SHAMING SPEECH IS EVERYTHING EVERYBODY NEEDS TO HEAR!!!!!!! I wish I was a teen when she came up she would've given me so much strength! luckily my gen had Demi Lovato for topics like that," wrote a Twitter user.