Jojo Babie, one of the hottest model on Instagram, appears to be taking self-quarantine in a relaxed state as she posted her latest picture on Instagram wearing a hot pink coloured thong as she played with her dogs. The Asian-American beauty has 9.6 million followers on Instagram whom she regularly entertains by often posting sizzling pictures in lingerie.

Jojo Babie and her love for thongs

In her recent post, captioned: "Staying my ass home ...literally ☺️ wyd?", the curvaceous beauty posed on her bed lying flat on her stomach as her dog playfully joined her in the picture. Her hot-pink thong was visible in the picture as she slightly turned over her giving an ample view of her well-rounded bare booty.

She paired the thongs with a short top in white coloured as she appeared to be braless under it. the buxom beauty clicked the picture, appearing to be a mirror image with her left hand as she looked dramatically from behind her right arm.

The bed was covered in hues of white and silver and brightly lit. While one of her dogs was trying to climb the bed, the other pet was already sitting on the bed with Jojo. She kept her hair tied up in a high ponytail using a black coloured scrunchie. The curvaceous beauty wore no make up and still looked breathtakingly beautiful.

Fans love Jojo's dogs

The post has so far received more than 34,000 likes and over 1,200 comments within just few hours of being uploaded on Instagram. When one her followers suggested "You just need little help," Jojo replied with a kiss emojis. "Perfection ," commented another follower. "Nice dog," wrote on her followers.

"The Queen of the g string and ," commented a fan. "Wow gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," wrote another. "Your dogs Thanks for making my night JoJo!! Hope you're well!!" said a follower.

In one of her previous post, Jojo Babie promoted one of her model friend on Instagram. Along with a picture of model Riley Kwum, the Asian beauty captioned the post: "Don't follow @rileykwum if you hate @rileykwum is a beauty ." However, Riley Kwum, with over 15,000 followers have kept her Instagram account private.