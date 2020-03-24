Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko put on a raunchy display of her assets while taking a stroll down her balcony wearing a sexy lingerie that left little to the imagination.

Kvitko, whose last outing on Instagram was a post few days ago where she was seen sitting in a café wearing a short top with plunging neckline, appears to be in self-imposed quarantine at an undisclosed location.

Anastasiya Kvitko bursts out of lingerie

Posing against her balcony's door fitted with clear glass, Anastasiya captioned her post: 'Enjoying walking on the balcony.' The Russian curvy beauty was seen wearing a barely there lingerie set from her favorite brand Fashionnova. Sizzling in a deep purple two piece that with a bright and clear sky in the background, Anastasiya looked every inch of a diva.

The bikini cups barely managing to cover the ample bosom of the model, stretched across her bosom with the bust spilling out from all sides included the underboobs. The fabric stretched beyond its limit was held together by a strip of thin cloth.

A hot favourite of many across the globe, Anastasiya paired the bikini with similar coloured thongs that rode high up her waist, just covering the basics. Highlighting her enviously flat tummy, the thongs were held together by two strings spread across her milky white skin. the well-tone hips and long legs of the model set the temperature soaring as she gave a side pose highlighting her perky booty.

The 'Russian Kim Kardashian' wore a heavy make up with dark eye-shadow, highlighter and pink coloured lipstick. While she kept her blonde hair opened falling on her back, Anastasiya completed her look with a pair of gold coloured bangles worn on right wrist.

Anastasiya's latest post becomes a hit among her followers

Soon after the post went up, it received more than 214,000 likes and over 3,300 comments on her post. "Blonde looks gorgeous on you as does brown!," commented a follower as soon as the pictures were uploaded.

"Your neighbors must loveeee youuu ," wrote fellow model Eriana Blanco. "You're beautiful l Love you so much," commented a fan.

"Hello sweetheart how are you? Stay at home stay safe ❤️❤️," suggested one of her fans. Anastasiya who moved to the USA from Russian has 10.7 million followers on her Instagram handle.