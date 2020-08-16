Asian American modeling sensation Jojo Babie needs no introduction when it comes to making heads turn on social media platforms. The diva has once again left fans drooling over her sizzling Instagram post. The half Asian model's latest photo on the social media platform has attracted millions of fans. In the viral photo, Jojo Babie is seen rocking a black colored barely-there thong bikini lower and a crop top while posing with her jacket dragged behind her perky butts. She struck a sultry pose in the eye-popping photo leaving fans wanting more.

Jojo Babie Sets the Internet on Fire

This is not the first time Jojo Babie flaunting her derriere on social media. She has earlier shared several pictures showing off her figure in revealing outfits and flaunting her flawless skin in thong bikinis and swimsuits. The diva is known for her Bang Energy Advertisements, which she often posts on her official social media handles to attract an audience.

The curvaceous model is an influencer and one of the most followed celebrities on social media. Jojo's posts on Instagram often leaves fans pulses racing. Apart from sporting branded outfits for promotion and endorsing beverages, the smoking hot model makes heads turn with her hot Onlyfans videos.

The 25-year-old modeling beauty knows how to keep her fans engaged with exciting content on social media. Jojo has won millions of hearts worldwide with her everyday posts on social media. Every post of the Bang Energy Ad diva manages to garner above a million likes and views within a short span of time as it gets uploaded.

In another Instagram update, Jojo went topless wowing her ten million followers. The photo grabbed the attention of several fellow celebrities of the diva as well as fans admiring her beauty and hotness through sultry comments. One of her loyal fans wrote, "Damn you are a beautiful lady." Well, this is not the last post of the Asian hottie as she seems to be unstoppable.

Check Out Some of the Most Scandalous Pictures of Jojo Babie: