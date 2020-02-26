American model Ana Cheri seems to be unstoppable when it comes to making heads turn on social media. The diva has once again set fire on the internet with her latest photo on her official Instagram handle. The American bombshell has not created a buzz with her latest Instagram update but has also left fans breathless with her killer looks. The hot model has shared a sexy picture of herself on Tuesday. Ana is seen sporting a sexy red bodycon dress looking smoking hot.

The photo has managed to rack up above 50K likes and views on the social media platform. Ana Cheri's social media posts often raise temperatures on the internet leaving fans wanting more. Posting the picture on Instagram, the Onlyfans model wrote a caption that read, "It's Tuesday! Fun Fact: Did you know I'm Mexican, Native American and French?? That's where the Cherí comes from".

Cheri is wife to Ben Moreland

The diva is wife to Ben Moreland, a personal trainer and fitness expert well-known for dealing with online training shop Be More Athletics. Both the couple seems to show off their chemistry on their Instagram pages by uploading sultry and romantic photos. The duo isn't shy of PDAs and is often spotted getting cosy at beaches. In one of their pictures on Instagram, Ana is seen kissing Ben while her husband embraces her.

Well, Ana also likes to flaunt her curves on social media platforms. She recently shared a series of nude pictures on her official Instagram handle that took the internet by storm. Fans went gaga over her sultry photos and also lauded her for her daring activity.

The 31-year-old model is most popular for her social media presence and also her Onlyfans page. The diva has managed to attract millions of fans from all over the world with her beauty and social media posts. She is one of the most followed Instagram celebrities and has a whopping 12.4 million following her on the photo-sharing platform.