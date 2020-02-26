British bombshell Demi Rose recently took a small break from Instagram as she was going through her smile transformation procedure. The diva, who posted a picture with her doctor last week to inform her fans about the procedure she was about to go through to get the most beautiful smile has finally shared a picture on her official Instagram page, which has taken the internet by storm. The picture has left little to the imagination of her fans as she dons a pink thong bikini flaunting her massive assets on the streets of Venice.

The diva seems to be walking towards the beach in Venice with a bicycle to her side while she gets snapped. Demi Rose gave a sultry expression on the camera to take over fans with her smoking hot looks in the latest Instagram update. The British model is known for her sexy curvaceous figure. Fans often compare Demi Rose to Kim Kardashian's hourglass figure.

Demi set the internet on fire

Demi Rose to fame mainly after her break up with Tyga, who was also a boyfriend of famous model Kylie Jenner. Demi had a short period relationship with the famous rapper. Later she moved on to focus on her modelling career and she is now one of the most popular models in the industry. With her talent and hotness, the diva is winning millions of hearts worldwide.

The 24-year-old beautiful model has managed to sent hearts racing with her sultry Thailand photos lately. Demi went nude near an infinity pool while she was vacationing in Thailand. The eye-popping photos bagged millions of views on the social media platform. Demi Rose has over 13.2 million fans following her on Instagram today. The British hottie isn't shy flaunting her curves on camera and she keeps her online fans updated with her day to day life events.

Check out the photo that has created a buzz on the internet: