Texas Pastor Arrested for Secretly Recording Visitors Using Hidden Cameras, Downloading Child Pornography

A Grapevine pastor, volunteer, and substitute teacher is facing charges after allegedly being caught with hidden cameras and child pornography.

Grapevine police say 38-year-old Arturo Alarcon, who was an associate pastor at 121 Community Church, set up spy cameras inside a trailer neighboring mobile home park that the church uses as a temporary place to stay for visiting families.

"The person who planted those cameras knew what they were, and they were intentionally put there," Grapevine Police Spokesperson Amanda McNew said in a statement obtained by FOX 4. "He was the pastor who would bring families into that home. He had the codes to get into it."

Alarcon was Arrested After a Couple Staying at the Home Discovered the Hidden Cameras After Hearing a Clicking Noise

A missionary couple who was staying in the home discovered the cameras. According to an arrest warrant, the man noticed a clicking noise from an alarm clock and discovered that it took a memory card. He then noticed the camera. The church contacted police soon after.

"Through that investigation, detectives uncovered a downloaded photo of child pornography," McNew said. The child porn found on Alarcon's phone was unrelated to the spy cameras, according to an arrest warrant. It's unclear if additional crimes are suspected, but police say there's no evidence indicating so at this time.

"We're going to keep looking, but we haven't found anything else at all," said McNew. Alarcon was charged with possession of child pornography and invasive visual recording, according to police.

Alarcon Fired by the Church Following His Arrest

In a statement to FOX 4, 121 Community Church says it placed Alarcon on leave after it made its report to police. He was later fired when he was arrested.

"The Grapevine Police Department has stated that the investigation is ongoing and there is no evidence of additional crimes. We have been in contact with the Grapevine Police Department and continue to cooperate with the investigation," the church said. "We currently have no indication from law enforcement or any other source that local children were involved with the alleged conduct."

Alarcon was known around the neighborhood for his work with the nearby church and with the Grapevine Community Outreach Center, an extension of the Grapevine Police Department.

He was also a substitute teacher within Grapevine-Colleyville ISD since March 2022. GCISD confirmed he subbed four times between 2022 and 2024 at Timberline Elementary School. His status as a sub has since been terminated.