Husband Murders Wife, Dumps Her Body with Help of His Two Roommates, Then Joins Hunt for 'Missing' Spouse

A South Carolina man has been charged with the murder of his wife, whose body was found near a lake after she was reported missing. Authorities say Brandon Barnes, 21, allegedly killed his wife, Jessica Barnes, with the help of two roommates before joining search efforts to find her.

Jessica Barnes, 20, was last seen on August 1 at her home in Pendleton, South Carolina. She lived there with her husband, Brandon, and two roommates, Kendall Mims and Victoria Tippett. Her mother, Cecilia Varvara, reported her missing on September 10, after receiving suspicious text messages from Jessica's phone that didn't seem like her usual writing.

Police launched an investigation into Jessica's disappearance and received assistance from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. During their search, authorities discovered a potential site near Twin Lakes, six miles from the couple's home. It was in this wooded area, close to a boat ramp, that human remains were found on September 20.

On October 1, forensic analysis confirmed that the remains belonged to Jessica Barnes. By then, Brandon Barnes and his roommates had been questioned, though none were initially seen as suspects. Brandon and Tippett were even seen posting missing person flyers in the Pendleton area, six days after the remains were discovered.

Investigators later determined that Jessica Barnes had been strangled by her husband. According to police reports, Brandon Barnes used his arms to strangle her "with malice aforethought," leading to her death. After killing her, Brandon allegedly received help from Mims and Tippett to dispose of Jessica's body near the lake.

Brandon Barnes later admitted to the murder. The arrest warrant revealed that he had planned the act and carried it out deliberately. Both Mims and Tippett were charged with accessory after the fact, obstruction of justice, and misprision of a felony. All three were denied bail after their arrests.

Cecilia Varvara had initially grown suspicious when the texts from her daughter didn't match Jessica's usual style. She contacted the Pendleton Police Department, which triggered the investigation. Police Chief Robert Crosby explained that the details of the case were vague, but the involvement of multiple law enforcement agencies helped to unravel the mystery.

The case has shocked the community, especially as Brandon Barnes had joined in on the efforts to find his wife and made emotional pleas for her safe return. He even spoke publicly, expressing regret for not paying more attention to his wife, and read aloud a letter she had left him for their anniversary.

An autopsy by the Pickens County Coroner's Office confirmed that Jessica died of asphyxiation due to strangulation, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Brandon Barnes now faces charges of murder, while Mims and Tippett are facing serious felony charges for their roles in covering up the crime. The case remains under investigation as the community grapples with the tragic loss.