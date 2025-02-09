John Cooney: Irish Boxer Dies Aged 28 a Week after Suffering Brain Injury During Title Defense Fight in Belfast

Irish super-featherweight boxer John Cooney has died from a brain injury, a week after being stopped in the ninth round of his first Celtic title defense against Welsh fighter Nathan Howells, his promoter announced on Saturday. Cooney suffered an intracranial hemorrhage after the fight.

Medical personnel attended to him at Ulster Hall before he was rushed to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast. He was there since his surgery but succumbed to his injuries on Saturday. "It is with complete devastation that we have to announce that after a week of battling for his life John Cooney has sadly passed away," Mark Dunlop of MHD Promotions said on social media.

Losing His Fight With Life

"Mr and Mrs Cooney and his fiancee Emmaleen would like to thank the staff at Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital who have worked tirelessly to save John's life and for everyone who has sent messages of support and prayers.

"He was a much-loved son, brother and partner and it will take us all a lifetime to forget how special he was. RIP John 'The Kid' Cooney."

"Such a tragedy to lose this fine young boxer," said former featherweight world champion Barry McGuigan.

Heartfelt tributes flooded social media after the 28-year-old's death.

Howells wrote on Instagram: "Just had the news that the worst has happened an unfortunately john has passed away thoughts are with his family and friends sorry for your loss."

Matchroom Boxing also released a statement that read: "We are deeply saddened to learn the passing of John Cooney. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, @MarkHDunlop and all the team at this time."

Boxing World Left Devastated after Tragic Death

During the undercard of Derek Chisora's bout against Otto Wallin on Saturday, a ten-bell salute was held at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester to honor John Cooney and boxing matchmaker Jimmy Gill, who passed away last month.

Cooney claimed the Celtic super featherweight title by defeating Liam Gaynor in Dublin in November 2023. However, he spent a year sidelined due to a hand injury before making a successful comeback with a victory over Tampela Maharusi in October.

A GoFundMe campaign launched to support his family has raised over $50,000, with UFC star Conor McGregor contributing more than $20,000.