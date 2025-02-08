Manchester United vs Leicester Live Streaming: How to Watch the FA Cup Match Online in the US, UK and India

A place in the FA Cup fifth round will be at stake when Manchester United face Leicester City in their fourth-round showdown at Old Trafford on Friday. The 2024/25 FA Cup continues this week with the fourth round, featuring 16 big matches scheduled between Friday and Tuesday.

The Manchester United vs Leicester will be the only fixture on Friday, as both Premier League sides battle for progression to the next stage. Manchester United qualified for the fourth-round after beating Arsenal in a penalty shootout in the last round. The tense encounter saw the Red Devils hold off their opponents despite being reduced to ten men for much of the match.

Big Game for Manchester United

Meanwhile, Leicester City advanced in dominant fashion, thrashing Queens Park Rangers 6-2 in the third round, with five different players getting on the scoresheet. Both teams enter this FA Cup fixture after disappointing losses in the league.

Manchester United suffered a humiliating 2-0 home loss to Crystal Palace, while Leicester City endured a heavy 4-0 loss to Everton, which pushed them into the relegation zone.

So far this season, Manchester United and Leicester City have faced off twice, with the Red Devils emerging victorious on both occasions. They secured a 5-2 win in the EFL Cup round of 16 and claimed a 3-0 triumph in their Premier League meeting at Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim faces fresh injury setbacks as he prepares for his team's upcoming clash. The Manchester United manager will be without four key first-team players when his side takes on Leicester City. Lisandro Martinez is the latest player to be sidelined after sustaining multiple ligament ruptures in his left knee. The Argentine defender is ruled out for the rest of the season.

Unlike his Manchester United counterpart, Ruud van Nistelrooy has no fresh injury concerns ahead of Leicester City's visit to Old Trafford. However, the manager will still be missing three first-team players for Friday's FA Cup match. Wilfred Ndidi is nearing a return from a hamstring injury, but the upcoming fixture comes too soon for the veteran midfielder. The Nigerian international remains sidelined alongside Ricardo Pereira (thigh injury) and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (knee issue).

When and Where

The Manchester United vs Leicester City FA Cup 2024-25 match will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Feb 7, Friday, at 8 PM BST/ 3 PM ET and 1:30 PM IST.

How to Watch/Live Stream

United States: The Manchester United vs Leicester FA Cup 2024-25 match will be broadcast live on ESPN+, SiriusXFM network. The Manchester United vs Leicester FA Cup 2024-25 match will be streamed live online on ESPN+.

United Kingdom: The UK viewers can watch the Manchester United vs Leicester FA Cup 2024-25 match through the BBC One, BBC iPlayer, talkSPORT network. The Manchester United vs Leicester FA Cup 2024-25 match can be live-streamed on the ITVX app and website.

India: The Manchester United vs Leicester FA Cup 2024-25 match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network in India. The Manchester United vs Leicester FA Cup 2024-25 match will be live streamed through Sony LIV app and website in India.