Guardian of the Galaxy director James Gunn has taken a break from Marvel to direct his next film for DC, The Suicide Squad.

Earlier this week the director confirmed on his social media account that he has already started shooting for the movie, which is a reboot to the original film. The Suicide Squad focuses on super-villains fighting for good.

The cast of the film will become bigger when it gets wrestler-turned-actor John Cena who had worked in films like Bumblebee, Blockers, and Trainwreck on board.

Gunn recently shared a picture of a gift that he got from his agent on Instagram. He posted the picture and wrote, "Great gift for the start of shooting from my agent and friend Charlie - the first-ever appearance of a very different Suicide Squad in Brave & the Bold 25 (the Justice League would debut in the same comic just 3 issues later). #TheSuicideSquad."

In the post, one user asked Gunn about the joining of John Cena. "When John Cena will join the shooting?" the comment read. In reply to that Gunn wrote, "He's already shot with us."

Interestingly, John Cena is reportedly playing Peacemaker in the film and he will be accompanied by Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) in lead roles.

While the film will have a long list of newcomers added to the franchise having names like Nathan Fillion, Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Peter Capaldi, Storm Reid, and Taika Waititi.

Gunn earlier this week also shared a picture of his cast on Instagram just two days after starting the shooting from the sets of his first film with DC Universe.

The producer Peter Safran had stated that the film is not a sequel to the previous movie. He said, "First of all, we don't call it Suicide Squad 2 'cause it's a total reboot."

James Gunn who had directed films like Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and others will release his next film 'The Suicide Squad' on August 6, 2021. Let us inform you that the movie is based on the DC Comics antihero team called 'The Suicide Squad'.