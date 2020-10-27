A video of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden struggling to answer questions presented by reporters during a surprise visit to Pennsylvania has raised concerns about his mental health.

On Monday, Biden visited a field office and voter activation center in Chester, Pennsylvania, in his latest bid to convince voters in the swing state as the presidential race enters its final stretch.

During an interaction with the press, Biden seemed to struggle to get the words out of his mouth and put sentences together while responding to a reporter's question.

"Here's the deal, one of the things that's important...is that uh...keep in mind although they're going to vote on...uh...the ballot..I think today..," he is heard saying in the video before Biden campaign staff members herd reporters away from the former Vice President. Watch the video below:

Biden's Blunders Spark 'Dementia' Concerns

The video comes a day after Biden confused President Donald Trump with former president George W. Bush during an online fundraising concert, as previously reported. His wife, Jill, could be seen mouthing "Trump" under her breath at least three times before Biden finally corrected his mistake on camera.

Last week, during the final presidential debate, Biden referred to the white supremacist group "Proud Boys" as "Poor Boys." Biden's recent string of verbal blunders has raised questions about his mental health and his ability to serve as the President of the United States, something President Donald Trump has repeatedly pointed out in the run-up to the election.

Users were quick to associate Biden's confusion and memory loss as symptoms of Dementia. "Biden is definitely not all there. His conduct isn't normal and seems sadly like the onset of dementia," wrote one user.

"This is so unbearably sad, no one should ever relish someone's rapidly vanishing lucidity due to age," commented another. "This man should be enjoying his retirement at home surrounded by family, not thrust in the middle of a vicious political knife fight for the highest stakes imaginable."

"This man is running for President!. If he can't answer simple questions how in the world is he going to run the United States?" opined yet another.