Joe Biden Drops Out of 2024 Presidential Race 'In Best Interest of Party, Country' Amid Mounting Pressure from Democrats

In a major turn of events, President Joe Biden has finally decided to drop out the 2024 presidential race. Biden announced his decision in Sunday which was influenced by increasing pressure from Democrats who were concerned about his cognitive health and his weak prospects against Donald Trump.

At 81 years old, Biden decided to step down following weeks of scrutiny about his ability to serve, particularly after a poor performance in a presidential debate. This decision marks the end of a distinguished 50-year career in politics, culminating in his presidency. With just four months remaining before the election, Democrats now face the upheaval task of rallying behind a new candidate.

End of the Race for Biden

During the debate with Trump, Biden's performance was marked by a vacant stare and an open mouth, often appearing disengaged. When it was his turn to speak, he frequently stumbled, faltered, lost his train of thought, and mumbled through his responses to the moderator's questions.

At one point, only 12 minutes into the debate, Trump remarked, "I really don't know what he said at the end of that sentence. I don't think he knows what he said either."

At a post-debate rally in Chesapeake, Virginia, Trump expressed doubt that Biden would actually withdraw from the race, suggesting that Democrats lack a stronger alternative to challenge him in November.

Fortunately, Biden had not yet been officially nominated by the Democratic Party, leaving a brief window for the party to find a replacement.

The Democratic National Convention is scheduled to take place from August 19-22 in Chicago, Illinois.

Potential candidates to fill Biden's position include California Governor Gavin Newsom and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Vice President Kamala Harris is reportedly upset about not being considered for the top spot, while some, including Trump, have speculated that former First Lady Michelle Obama might be a possible replacement for the 2024 Democratic ticket.

Both Newsom and Whitmer have denied seeking to replace Biden both before and after the debate.

Following the debate, Biden and his team went into damage control, trying to address concerns about his ability to serve a second term.

Despite efforts by many party leaders and campaign officials to defend Biden's performance, there was massive anxiety among Democrats after the President's faltering and unclear performance.

The campaign attributed Biden's raspy and difficult-to-hear voice to a cold, describing his debate performance as merely a "slow start."

It's All Over, Time to Think Afresh

Some believed that First Lady Jill Biden was the primary advocate for her 81-year-old husband to stay on the ballot.

Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-Wy.) accused the First Lady of "elder abuse," while Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-Va.) expressed her concerns on X, saying, "As a geriatric nurse practitioner who cared for many older adults with cognitive impairment, this [debate] is heartbreaking to watch..."

To address the situation, Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison and Biden's campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez held a call on Saturday afternoon to reassure party members about his continued suitability as a candidate.

During the call, some participants said that the leaders downplayed Biden's poor performance in Atlanta on Thursday and the subsequent criticism. Questions were not allowed, and the chat function was disabled.

Members felt dismissed by Harrison and Rodriguez, believing they were being pressured to overlook the serious issues facing the party—either support Biden's candidacy despite concerns or urgently find a replacement within the next month.

Harrison presented what they considered an overly optimistic view of Biden's prospects moving forward.

"I was hoping for more of a substantive conversation instead of, 'Hey, let's go out there and just be cheerleaders,' without actually addressing a very serious issue that unfolded on American television for millions of people to see," Joe Salazar, an elected DNC member from Colorado who was on the call, said, according to the Associated Press .

He added: "There were a number of things that could have been said in addressing the situation. But we didn't get that. We were being gaslit."