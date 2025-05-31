Secret Service Whistleblower Revealed Biden Was So Confused at Times that He Would 'Get Lost In His Closet' at White House, Claims Sen. Josh Hawley

A Secret Service whistleblower has alleged that former President Joe Biden was so confused at times in the White House that he would "get lost in his closet," Senator Josh Hawley revealed on Friday.

Hawley pointed to this striking level of disorientation as evidence, claiming it highlights why the Democratic Party's efforts to hide Biden's cognitive decline amount to one of the biggest scandals in presidential history. "This Secret Service whistleblower actually was assigned to Biden," the Missouri Republican told Fox News host Sean Hannity. "He told me that Biden used to get lost in his closet in the mornings at the White House," Hawley claimed about Biden's mental health.

Biden's Mental Health Shocker

Hawley said that he spoke to several Secret Service agents while investigating the assassination attempts against President Trump and learnt about Biden's declining mental health. "I mean, the guy literally stumbling around in the White House residence couldn't find his way out of his own closet," Hawley continued. "The president of the United States.

"This is outrageous. We were lied to."

Hawley's revelation about the Secret Service whistleblower comes amid multiple congressional investigations into on the mental fitness of the 82-year-old former president during his time in office — as well as the extent to which his staff may have been making key decisions.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is currently investigating whether Biden's aides used an autopen to authorize White House actions and pardons without his direct involvement or awareness.

As part of the inquiry, Comer has also called for testimony from Dr. Kevin O'Connor, who served as the White House physician during Biden's presidency.

The chairman of the Oversight Committee has suggested that O'Connor may have been misleading in his public reports and statements regarding Biden's health following the president's yearly medical exams.

Worse Than It Was Thought Earlier

Earlier this month, Biden revealed that he is fighting an aggressive type of prostate cancer, sparking speculation that he may have been dealing with the illness in secret during his time in office.

Meanwhile, Senators Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) are preparing to hold a hearing next month focused on concerns about Biden's cognitive decline.

"This is about a constitutional crisis, where we basically have a mentally incompetent president who's not in charge," Cornyn said during an appearance on Fox News' "The Will Cain Show" Thursday.

"The question is: Who is in charge? Whose finger is on the nuclear button or has the nuclear codes? Who can declare war? How do we defend the nation when we have basically an absent president? And those are constitutional issues we need to address and correct," Cornyn argued.

An outraged Hawley said on Friday that while "American people could see" Biden's decline, they were "systematically lied to by the Biden White House [and] by the media."

"Now we've got to get the facts," he continued, calling the scandal "a huge stain" on the country.

"It's amazing we survived it, to be honest with you."