Dem Rep. Jerrold Nadler Blasts Trump after DHS Agents Detain His Aide in Manhattan Office and Accuse Him of 'Harboring Rioters'

Veteran Democratic Congressman Jerrold Nadler slammed President Trump for "sowing chaos" across the country after federal agents detained one of his aides inside his lower Manhattan office. Nadler's tirade came after Department of Homeland Security officers stormed his New York City office on Wednesday and accused his team of "harboring rioters" — a moment caught on video.

"President Trump and the Department of Homeland Security are sowing chaos in our communities, using intimidating tactics against both citizens and non-citizens in a reckless and dangerous manner," Nadler said in a statement to Politico. "If this can happen in a Member of Congress's office, it can happen to anyone — and it is happening."

Tearing Apart Trump

In dramatic video obtained by Gothamist, one federal agent is seen aggressively restraining a visibly emotional female staff member, while another employee demands to see a warrant and tries to stop a second officer from entering a restricted area of the congressional office, which is housed in the same Varick Street building as the federal immigration court.

"I'm a federal officer, we're here checking on something," the male agent told the employee blocking his path, according to the video.

"We have the right to check. You are harboring rioters in the office," he insisted during the tense exchange, which eventually ended with the staffer allowing him into the back area of the office.

Nadler described the incident as "deeply troubling" and said it was a blatant breach of proper legal procedures.

DHS Defends Its Actions

The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement to The New York Post that Federal Protective Service officers visited the congressman's office to perform a security inspection following reports that demonstrators were being sheltered there.

"Based on earlier incidents in a nearby facility, FPS officers were concerned about the safety of the federal employees in the office and went to the location to ensure the safety and wellbeing of those present," Homeland Security officials said.

When they arrived, the officers identified themselves and explained their purpose, but the woman who was temporarily detained became verbally aggressive and physically obstructed their entry into the office.

"The officers then detained the individual in the hallway for the purpose of completing the security check," DHS said.

The aide was released after the fiery standoff, which reportedly began when a member of Nadler's staff allowed two lawyers tracking ICE operations at the courthouse to enter the office.

Nadler accused the Trump administration of resorting to authoritarian and totalitarian methods.

"The Trump administration is trying to intimidate members of Congress," Nadler told the New York Times on Saturday.

"They're behaving like fascists. We have to fight them. We don't want to be a fascist country."