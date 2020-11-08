The Democrat candidate Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the US on Saturday after he positioned himself to lead a country gripped by the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic and also economic turmoil, as reported by the Associated Press.

Even Reuters reported that Biden, a fixture in U.S. politics for a half century as a senator and vice president, completed a long climb despite two previous failed presidential bids by defeating President Donald Trump. It quoted Edison Research and several major television networks.

Biden's victory comes after over three days of uncertainty as the election officials sorted through a rise in the mail-in votes that delayed the processing of few ballots. The Democrat crossed the 270 Electoral College votes with a victory in Pennsylvania.

Biden was on the track of winning the national popular vote by over four million, a margin that can grow as the ballots continue to be counted. Trump seized in due to the delays in the processing of the votes in few states to falsely allege voter fraud and also argue that his opponent was attempting to seize power.

Biden Defeats Trump

As the vote count took place Biden tried to ease the tensions whereas Trump talked about going to the Supreme Court. "We have to remember the purpose of our politics isn't total unrelenting, unending warfare," Biden mentioned on Friday in Delaware. "No, the purpose of our politics, the work of our nation, isn't to fan the flames of conflict, but to solve problems, to guarantee justice, to give everybody a fair shot," he added.

Kamala Harris also becomes the first Black vice president, which is an achievement that comes as the nation witnessed racial clashes in the recent past. The California senator will be the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in the government, four years after Trump defeated Hilary Clinton.

Trump is the first incumbent president who lost reelection since Republican George HW Bush in 1992. It is not clear whether Trump will accept the defeat publicly. The pandemic played a major role behind Biden getting elected as the President. More than 236,000 Americans lost their lives and millions lost their jobs. Now, it will soon be Biden's responsibility to tame the pandemic.

The Trump administration had faced the criticism of the public for the way it tackled the coronavirus pandemic. It is going to be interesting what happens in the near future as Trump is not easily going to let the Democrat take hold of the authority and he might resort to court delays.