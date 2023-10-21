Joe Biden Compares Putin With Hamas, Pitches For More Funds For Gaza Humanitarian Mission

US President Joe Biden, who recently visited Israel to show solidarity with war torn country, delivered a significant Oval Office address. In his speech, he drew a striking comparison between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. He said both want to annihilate neighboring democracies.

Biden in his address said "Hamas and Putin represent different kinds of threats, but they share a common goal: the desire to eliminate a neighboring democracy,". He went on to stress the danger of allowing terrorists and dictators to act without consequences, as this can lead to increased chaos, death, and destruction. He cautioned that unless US and the rest of the world take measures to curtail Putin's ambitions in Ukraine, the situation could escalate beyond Ukraine's borders.

President Biden also advocated for aid to both Israel and Ukraine, positioning their success as vital to America's national security. He announced his intention to seek additional funding from Congress, which would encompass support for Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan, humanitarian assistance, and border security. Although he didn't specify the exact figure, reports in the US media suggest it could reach $100 billion.

This proposed funding includes a significant allocation of $60 billion for Ukraine and $14 billion for Israel, as revealed by an insider familiar with the President's plan. The request also covers $10 billion for humanitarian aid, $14 billion for border security, and $7 billion for the Indo-Pacific region, the source disclosed.

President Biden justified this investment as a means of enhancing American security for future generations, emphasizing the importance of strengthening Israel's military capabilities to maintain its qualitative edge. He underlined the necessity of supporting "critical partners" like Israel to safeguard national security.

Additionally, President Biden expressed the urgency of providing relief to Palestinian civilians in Gaza who are facing severe shortages of essential supplies such as food, water, and medicine. He appealed to the humanitarian aspect of this crisis, emphasizing the innocence of Palestinians who simply desire peace and opportunities.

Despite these words of compassion, it appears that the Rafah crossing, the gateway for aid to Gaza from Egypt, is likely to remain closed, at least for the time being.

President Biden also called upon both Americans and the international community to reject hatred in all its forms. He underscored the pivotal role of American leadership, alliances, and values in maintaining global stability and cooperation. He cautioned that abandoning Ukraine and turning away from Israel would put these essential elements at risk, emphasizing that such a choice is not in America's best interest.