U.S. President Joe Biden received flak on social media after he was caught "flirting" with a nurse during a video conference with health care workers in Arizona. Social media was aghast after Biden told nurse Brittney Hayes that she looked like a "freshman."

It isn't the first time that Biden has been accused of flirtatious behavior. The 78-year-old was dubbed as "Creepy Joe" by Trump supporters during last year's presidential campaign. The recent incident invited criticism from Donald Trump Jr. who dubbed the incident "cringe" on Twitter.

Biden Questions Hayes if She is a Nurse

The incident took place when President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were given a virtual tour of the State Farm stadium vaccination site in Glendale, Arizona. Hayes, who introduced herself as the 'head charge nurse' at the vaccination pod at the stadium, was interrupted by Biden. He asked her if she was a freshman at the university, the Daily Mail reported. A visibly flushed Hayes laughed before responding, "No. No. No.'

"You look like a freshman," Biden said while thanking her for work during the pandemic.

Moments later, Biden again raised a query about Hayes status. "And you're a — are you a nurse?' the president asked Hayes. "I am. I'm a nurse. I'm an RN. I've been an RN for about nine years now," she responded.

"Well, I know, having been a significant consumer of healthcare, I can tell — I know the Vice President knows this, when I say it: Doctors let you live; nurses make you want to live. If there's any angels in Heaven, they're all nurses, male and female. And that's not an exaggeration," Biden concluded.

Social Media Responds to 'Flirty' Biden

The conversation between Biden and Hayes certainly left a number of social media users little angered.

"Creepy Joe at it again. It's never going to stop," wrote a user on Twitter. "Why has this creepy old Guy not been #MeToo into extinction?!? That question from this guy is creepy and cringe. His documented video evidence behavior leads one to believe that he has creepy thinking for young ladies," added another.

"HE'S JUST A SICK F—K!! NO MANNERS, NO DECORUM!! He's as presidential as a pile of dog poop!! #NotMyPresident Biden gets flirty with nurse running vaccine site: 'You look like a freshman!" lashed out another user.

"He's now the Creep-In-Chief: Awkward moment Joe Biden gets flirty with nurse during Covid conference call as he gushes she 'looks like a freshman," read another tweet.