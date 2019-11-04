Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix's Joker movie is running high as it has crossed $900 million at worldwide box-office collection. The movie has collected admiration and approvals from all the corners and several fans are hoping to see Joaquin Phoenix reprising the role of Arthur Fleck in Warner Bros. next DCEU movie.

Warner Bros. and DCEU Joker movie has surprised everyone after it became the highest R-rated movie of all time. The character liker Joker has a lot of arch in it and with Joaquin Phoenix's portrayal of the same, viewers got to see something Oscar-worthy. That being said, several fans are hoping to see Joker 2 and now Phoenix has talked about Joker 2 movie.

"Long before the release or before we had any idea if it would be successful, we talked about sequels. In the second or third week of shooting, I was like, 'Todd, can you start working on a sequel? There's way too much to explore.' It was kind of in jest -- but not really," Joaquin Phoenix told The Los Angeles Times.

In addition to this, Phoenix added that one can take this character of Joker and put him in any movie and it will fit the role. For this, he apparently did a photoshoot and made posters with classic movies like Raging Bull and Rosemary's Baby.

Todd Phillips' on Joker 2:

Even Todd Phillips talked to Los Angeles Times about a possible Joker sequel. As per him, the sequel could not be a movie about Clown Prince of Crime but it should reflect the tone which they have worked on in the first part.

"We've only talked about the fact that if we ever did one — and I'm not saying we are because right now we're not — it couldn't just be this wild and crazy movie about the 'Clown Prince of Crime.' That just doesn't interest us. It would have to have some thematic resonance in a similar way that this does," he added.

As of now, there is no confirmed report of Joaquin Phoenix starring in Joker 2 or Todd Phillips making one. That being said, fans would love to see what Phillips will do with the story and if we get to see a new Batman in Joker 2.