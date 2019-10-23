Joaquin Phoenix's Joker movie is earning praises from all the corners. This R-rated movie has made over $700 million and some reports suggest that Joker would go on to cross $1 billion at the worldwide box-office collection. If Joker crosses the billion-dollar mark, then it would become the very first R-rated movie in history to achieve something this incredible.

Joaquin Phoenix's Joker movie has earned $250 million in the North American territory. The film has earned over $491 million in the foreign market, making a total of over $741 million. As of this running week, Joker's biggest foreign market has been the United Kingdom where it earned over $52 million. In countries like Australia, Brazil, Mexico, and others, the movie is doing exceptionally well.

After earning a total of $741 million in just two-and-a-half week, Joker has already managed to surpass the lifetime total of previously released DC movies like Batman Begins, Superman Returns, and Batman Returns. That being said, it is still far behind in the domestic total of movies like Man of Steel, Suicide Squad, Aquaman, The Dark Knight, and others. But when it comes to the worldwide box-office collection, it has crossed Man of Steel and Justice League by over a $100 million, via BoxOfficeMojo.

As of this writing, Joker has officially become the third-highest grossing R-rated movie of all time. The movie is only behind Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Deadpool 2.

In addition to this, Joaquin Phoenix's Joker has received praise from fans and critics alike. This is something which previously released DC movies did not get, except The Dark Knight trilogy by Christopher Nolan. Several critics have stated that Todd Phillips' adaptation of Clown Prince of Gotham is one of the best ones as it dwells into the reality of society and how the class war helped in creating Joker.

Todd Phillips' Joker movie sits on an approval rating of 68 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The site's critics consensus reads as "Joker gives its infamous central character a chillingly plausible origin story that serves as a brilliant showcase for its star -- and a dark evolution for comics-inspired cinema."

Joker will now be entering into its third week and given the long holiday season, it won't be wrong to say that Joaquin Phoenix's R-rated movie may earn a whopping $1 billion at the worldwide box-office.