Joan Branson: Sir Richard Branson's Wife of 50 Years Dies Aged 80 as Heartbroken Virgin Tycoon Pays Tribute

Sir Richard Branson has shared the heartbreaking news that his wife of 50 years, Lady Joan, has died. Branson announced her death in a heartbreaking message on social media, writing, "Heartbroken to share that Joan, my wife and partner for 50 years, has passed away. She was the most wonderful mum and grandmum our kids and grandkids could have ever wished for.

"She was my best friend, my rock, my guiding light, my world. Love you forever, Joan x" Lady Joan, who had two children with Sir Richard, has often been described as his constant support and guiding voice throughout his career and left a lasting impact on his success.

Long Bond Broken

On the day she died, Branson shared a touching photo of himself gently kissing her forehead, captioned: "Everyone needs a Joan in their life." She had recently marked her 80th birthday over the summer and was believed to be in good health at the time, with Branson celebrating her milestone publicly on social media.

"Thank you for being by my side through it all – the highs, the lows, and all those quiet, content and peaceful moments in between. These are the moments I cherish most with you, I love you more and more each year," he wrote on Facebook in July.

The two were just months away from celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on February 7.

They first met in 1976 at The Manor — Virgin Records' residential studio — where Branson says it was love at first sight. He was immediately drawn to her warmth, humor, and natural charm when she stopped by the West London studio.

After learning she worked nearby, he began trying to win her over. In a 2015 blog post written for her 70th birthday, Branson reflected on that first meeting, saying, "I fell in love with her from the first moment I saw her, while she worked in a bric-a-brac shop in Westbourne Grove, in London.

"A blonde-haired, down to earth, Scottish beauty who didn't suffer fools, Joan was unlike any other women I had ever met.

"To win her heart, I had to persistently hang around the shop and buy countless objects before we started courting...."

He signed off the blog: "As the saying goes, behind every man there's a great woman.

"Joan you are the greatest woman of all. Happy birthday and thank you for choosing to come on this adventure with me."

Forever in Love

In another anniversary post in 2020, Branson wrote "Far beyond record titles, I owe a lot to Joan....Joan has always been a steady source of wisdom and has played no small part in some of my better life decisions."

The couple married in 1989 on Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands, 14 years after they first met. Their children, Holly and Sam, were eight and four at the time.

Despite being married to one of the world's most recognizable entrepreneurs, Lady Joan chose a quiet life, rarely appearing in public or giving interviews. She was celebrated not only as a devoted mother, but also as a loving grandmother to her three grandchildren — Artie, Etta and Eva-Deia.

Born Joan Templman in Glasgow in 1948, she came from modest roots. Her father worked as a ship carpenter to support her and her six siblings, a background she carried with grace and humility throughout her life.