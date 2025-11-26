Travis Turner: Missing High School Football Coach Was Being Investigated for Child Porn and Soliciting a Minor When He Vanished

Missing high school football coach Travis Turner was under investigation for child pornography and was trying to solicit a minor using a computer at the time he vanished, authorities revealed on Tuesday. Police were reportedly on their way to his home when he vanished.

The 46-year-old coach, a married father, has been listed as a missing person since last Thursday. Turner vanished just as officers were on their way to his home in Appalachia, Virginia, but authorities initially kept quiet about why they were looking into him. However, Turner is now a fugitive and police are fanatically searching for him, according to a warrant obtained by Virginia State Police (VSP).

Shocking Revelations

Police have launched a large-scale search effort to find Turner, using rescue crews, drones, and K9 units, after he suddenly vanished late last week — right in the middle of his undefeated team's playoff push.

A spokesperson for Wise County Public Schools confirmed they are aware of the allegations but, without mentioning Turner by name, declined to comment further.

"The individual remains on leave and is not permitted on school property or to have contact with students," read the school statement provided to the Daily Mail. "The division will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as this process moves forward. Because this is an active legal matter involving personnel, the division cannot comment further."

Police were heading to Turner's house Thursday night to question the Union High School football coach as part of the early phase of their investigation. Before they arrived, they were notified that he was no longer at the house, raising immediate concerns about his whereabouts — just days before his Bears were set to face Graham in a playoff matchup.

Turner was reportedly last spotted walking into the wooded area near his home, wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and glasses.

Even with the uncertainty surrounding their coach, Union High pushed forward and shut out Graham 12–0, moving on to the Region 2D championship game against Ridgeview this Saturday.

Wife Breaks Silence

Just days before he vanished in the Appalachian Mountains, a resurfaced clip shows Turner in good spirits, praising his team's undefeated season and their chances in the playoffs. "It's going to be a battle here ... and our kids will be ready," the 46-year-old told the Union Sports Network on November 15 about an upcoming opponent. "Their coaches do a great job. They're very athletic... They're strong up front and they're just well coached."

In the now-resurfaced clip, Turner spoke about Union's upcoming playoff matchup against Graham — a game the Bears ultimately won 12–0 on Saturday, boosting their record to 11–0.

But the win came without their head coach on the sidelines. Turner had already vanished days earlier.

His wife, Leslie, tried to address the swirling rumors in a Facebook post that has since been taken down. "I just wanted to get on here for a second to clear up something, as of right now, 10:25 PM on Friday night, Travis is missing, & that's all we know," she wrote.

"We love him & need him here with us. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love & support. It means more than you know. Just keep praying that he comes home."

On Friday, Wise County school officials said that an unidentified staff member had been put on administrative leave due to an outside investigation. At that point, police had not yet disclosed the child pornography allegations involving Turner.