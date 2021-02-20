Jo Byeong Gyu's agency HB Entertainment has released its second statement in connection with the school-bully speculations against the actor that have been doing rounds online. It has sent a clear warning to the people who are spreading false rumours about the 24-year old.

The press release by HB Entertainment claims to have verified with Jo Byeong Gyu, who has confirmed to the agency that those are false rumours. "However, since we have evidence that those who spread recklessly false information about Jo Byeong Gyu with malicious intent have committed contempt and defamation under the criminal code and the Act on the Promotion of the Use of Information and Communication Networks and the Protection of Information, we requested an official police investigation and the Gangnam Police Station's cyber investigation unit is currently handling the investigation." Soompi website quotes the company as stating in the press release.

It has issued a warning to the people, who are spreading false rumours on forums, online communities, portal sites, and social media, of taking strict action. The agency is keeping a close eye on the aforementioned platforms to prevent further damages to the reputation of Jo Byeong Gyu.

The statement adds, "[Jo Byeong Gyu], who endured a long period of obscurity and is just now starting to get his moment in the spotlight, is going through a hard time. As the people who are in charge of looking after him, the agency regrets this very much."

Recently, a user on an online forum had made allegations of school-bully against Jo Byeong Gyu. He had alleged that the actor of picking a fight with him, swearing cuss words along with other 30 members on one occasion, and making obscene jokes against his teachers. In addition to it, the netizen accused the Uncanny Counter actor of smoking marijuana.

The bullying accusations in school are commonly heard these days in Korea and many celebrities, after facing allegations, have apologized to the victims. Notably, popular Korean Volleyball twins Lee Jae-young and Lee Da-young lent an apology for bullying their elementary and middle school teammates after the victims opened up on the painful stories on the internet.