The former member of the AOA, Jimin's YouTube channel is currently facing the brunt of the bullying controversy that the singer got into involving Mina. The former rapper and the leader of the girl group AOA had to suffer a reduction of subscribers on her YouTube channel after she was blamed for bullying by Mina, as reported by allkpop.

FNC Entertainment, the agency that represented Jimin has earlier announced that Jimin is going to leave AOA and also the entertainment industry on July 4 after Mina revealed the bullying the latter has suffered from the former singer. The YouTube channel of Jimin, which is known as 'Boss Baby Jimin' is down to 27,800 subscribers from the 33,000 subscribers, the channel had before she got involved into the controversy.

Jimin Blamed By Mina

Mina had previously revealed on Instagram that she became a victim of bullying by the former AOA singer during her 10 years with the girl group. As Jimin tried to deny the allegations, Mina followed up with evidence of self-harm and continued to expose the former singer.

As the netizens started posting hate comments on Jimin's social media account, the former singer put up a post on social media and apologized to Mina publicly. The post read, " I was lacking while leading my team, it was all my mistakes. I feel regretful and guilty that during the time we were together, I was not able to understand Mina, and I don't think I was looking out for her, I was careless."

Jimin made her debut as the lead rapper of the girl group AOA in 2012 under FNC Entertainment. The 29-year-old rapper has also been a semi-finalist of the variety show Unpretty Rapstar in 2015.

